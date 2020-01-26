Think of the worst thing that you have ever done.
Does that define you? Is that who you are?
Was it illegal?
Chances are, you just didn’t get caught. Unfortunately, 13 million Americans are arrested every year.
The United States is home to the largest prison population in the world. The American criminal justice system holds 2.4 million people.
As of 2015 there are 6.7 million either incarcerated or on probation or parole. That is three out of 100 adults. There are 73.5 million Americans living with a criminal record.
This limits your access to education, jobs, housing and other things necessary for a productive life.
Without a strong network of support most individuals do not stand a chance of not re-offending.
Sadly, five out of six state prisoners are rearrested within nine years of their release.
These high recidivism rates place a significant financial burden on taxpayers, deprive our labor force of productive workers, and leave families without spouses, children and parents.
By reducing recidivism and putting former inmates on the path to success, we can reduce crime and enhance the safety of our communities.
President Trump signed into law the bipartisan “First Step Act.”
It provides several positive reforms to increase the likelihood of successful prisoner reentry. The month of April is recognized as “Second Chance” month.
It was created to raise public awareness about preventing crime and providing those who have completed their sentence an opportunity for an honest second chance.
I was released from prison this past May and if it weren’t for the strong, positive support from my family then I would probably be just another statistic.
Unfortunately, most people released in this area do not have that opportunity. They do not have a positive and drug free home to be released to.
Once I was released and the excitement of being home wore off, I realized the obstacles laying ahead of me.
I chased down alleged resources only to find dead ends.
I could not imagine surviving the aftermath of prison without my family because of the lack of community resources available.
It made me realize why it is so difficult for most former offenders. I, myself could not sit back and not do anything, so I am starting with this letter.
Nearly everyone is affected by someone in the criminal justice system. Whether it be you, your uncle, daughter, brother, mother or cousin.
As a community I think we can do more. This April I challenge our community to participate in “Second Chance” month.
We can start small by letting go of the stigma attached to being a convicted felon. Our debts to society have been paid and we are trying to be productive citizens once again.
Heather Moore
Tazewell, Va.
