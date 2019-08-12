My work takes me all over southern West Virginia — I regularly travel to Mercer, McDowell, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Wyoming and Logan Counties. The condition of many of the state roads I travel are quite frankly appalling.
Potholes are one thing; the rather whimsically-titled slips are quite another. Slips is an understatement. I see huge sections of pavement that have broken loose and washed down the hillside — entire lanes are often gone, for hundreds of feet at a time.
It’s a bit nerve-racking as you skirt the bad area (rather ineffectively blocked off with nothing but cones) and notice that the good side of the road deemed safe to travel starts mere inches from the gaping crevice where the other lane used to be.
It makes you wonder how long it will be before the good side gives way. Some of these roads have been in this condition for many months; I’m passing the same slips in July that I passed since the first of the year or before! There is really no excuse to have major state roads in such dismal condition. Safe roads should be the overwhelming priority for our state government.
We’re courting disaster the longer these roads are left untouched. Charleston, we need to see a plan of action — and then see this plan implemented.
Donald Ziegler,
Bluefield
