Hey, just wanted to give some info on our situation. No one was seriously injured as a result of the fire. We did, however lose two lizards, one cat, a snake, two mice, two dogs and an alligator. We are thankful to God that this didn’t happen while we were sleeping. It could have been so much worse. We will miss our pets, but the kids understand they are in pet heaven.
We want to thank everyone who responded. We thank the young man who risked going in to see if anyone was inside.
The world can use more courageous people like him. He is a true man in the making. We thank everyone for their kind words of support, donations and concern. God bless you all, and remember to thank God in the bad times as well as the bad.
Again, thank you all!
Milam D. Fowler
Lashmeet
