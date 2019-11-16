On Saturday, Nov. 2, the community came together, once again, to honor our veterans with an annual event that we call the “Community Veteran’s Breakfast.” This event is a grassroots event where non-veterans of different walks of life and backgrounds come together to join in a mutually shared respect for the men and women who have donned the uniform of our country, took up arms and defended the great freedoms that we as Americans hold so dear. We could not do this alone. It literally took over a hundred volunteers to make this event happen. We would like to take a moment to thank the folks that made this event a huge success.
First, we want to thank our veterans and their families. We are the greatest country on earth because of the freedoms that this country offers to those who live here. Those freedoms, though, are not free and were paid for by the sacrifices that our veterans made protecting those freedoms. Some service members paid the ultimate sacrifice and for that we are forever indebted to them. Others, such as the veterans that attended the Princeton Church of God on Saturday, put themselves in harm’s way and sacrificed their time away from their families to protect the freedoms that we hold so dear. On behalf of a grateful community, we offer our sincere gratitude for the sacrifices that they and their families made to make this the greatest country on earth.
Second, we could not have put this breakfast on were it not for the tremendous assistance provided to us by so many others. First and foremost, Stephanie Compton and Princeton Health Care supply the bulk of the food and supplies that were used to serve to the veterans. Bojangles supplies all the biscuits and coffee and Grants Supermarket supplies all the juice and milk. This year Grants also loaned us nearly 50 shopping carts to use at the Stand Down event where surplus military equipment is distributed to veterans. On top of that, the entire Concord University Baseball team, consisting of about 50 players, and their Coach, Kevin Garrett, made the set up and break down incredibly easy. Curtis French, from Douglas Equipment, “eggs-pertly” prepared the eggs for our event. In addition, the Montcalm JROTC Color Guard provided the colors and Keith Circle gave a stirring rendition of the National Anthem. Thank you also goes out to the Princeton Church of God who provided the facility to honor our heroes free of charge. The boy scouts and leaders from Troop 1 honored God and Country by volunteering their time serving the veterans in attendance. Mercer County Prosecutor George Sitler, Assistant Prosecutor Kelli Harshbarger, and scores of local volunteers also came out to lend a hand, serve food and offer any assistance we needed to make this event successful. We extend our sincerest gratitude to Gary Cooper, David Cooper and Greg Blankenship who came out at 6 am to begin the set up for the Stand Down event. Without our volunteers, we would have not been able to make it happen. Thank you for your service to this event.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Stand Down event was once again held in conjunction with our breakfast. The VA provided exhibitors to assist veterans with a variety of needs from health care to homelessness. As part of the Stand Down, the VA obtained tons of surplus equipment to distribute to the veterans in attendance. On top of that, Operation Gratitude and the Disabled Veterans National Foundation (DVFN) also provided care packages to distribute to our veterans, particularly those who are disabled and at-risk. Other groups also showed up and distributed useful items to our heroes. The Mercer County Health Department participated again this year by providing flu shots to veterans’ family members while the VA provided flu shots to veterans as well as free, confidential and instant HIV/Hepatitis testing.
When we say the community came together to honor our vets, that is not an understatement. Thank you to all the groups that came. Planning is already under way for our 6th Annual Community Veteran’s Breakfast and Stand Down Event for Nov. 7, 2020.
The Community Veteran’s Breakfast Committee: Omar J. Aboulhosn, Randy Maxwell, Marie Blackwell, Aaron Edwards, Pastor J.B. Hurt, Roger Topping, Kevin Weiss and Stephanie Compton
