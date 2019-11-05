The Mercer County Fair would like to thank Community Foundation of the Virginias, Inc. for including us in their donations for 2019. We have benefited from their generosity by having even more events for the success of the fair and the education and entertainment of Mercer County and visitors. The fair is an annual event held the first weekend of August each year.
The all-volunteer directors work all year planning the next fair and encourage new ideas to blend with the traditions established over the years.
Anna Johnson, Athens,
Secretary, Mercer County Fair Commission
