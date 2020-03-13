The Good Samaritan Food Pantry would like to thank all the churches, schools, college and individuals who participated in the Souperbowl Sunday Food Drive on February 2, 2020.
We received a total of $9,746.44 in monetary donations and 7,975 pounds of food was donated. That was almost four tons of food. Thanks again for all the wonderful help for our community.
Dick Lee, co-manager, Good Samaritan Food Bank, Richlands, Va.
