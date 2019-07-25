As I come to the end of an exciting journey as director of the Richlands Area Chamber of Commerce, thank you for being so supportive as opportunities and challenges wove themselves into our lives. The tapestry of the community was shaped by your efforts in covering the stories and by being a trusted friend that reported everything so accurately. I will always cherish our times together through numerous conversations and having you at events to witness the accomplishments, progress and vision we humbly offered to the community.
Thank you for making my journey so pleasant in telling our story that reached new heights, and offering the assets in reporting them to our community. We stayed informed and connected.
Sincerely, a friend forever,
Ginger H Branton,
Retired Richlands Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director
