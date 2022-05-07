The Mercer County School system, citizens of Mercer County, and specifically the students of Princeton Senior High School, will soon be taking a big hit by the well deserved retirement of PSHS teacher Allen Kade. Mr. Kade has taught each of my three children in his Madrigals singing group and he has made a tremendously positive influence on each one of them, and so many other kids as well. Thank you so very much Mr. Kade for all that you have done over the years for all of our kids and we hope that you enjoy your well earned retirement. You will be greatly missed.
Brian K. Cochran, Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney,
Princeton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.