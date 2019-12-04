Teenagers have been the forgotten ones at Christmas. There are Toys For Tots and other organizations that support small children and children under the age of 12 with Christmas gifts. People have and still often think that children 12 years and older do not need anything for Christmas.
In the past, there have been no organizations that give gifts to teenagers in McDowell or Mercer County. (Correct me if I am wrong.) I recently heard that an organization in McDowell County is going to offer gifts to teenagers up to age 16. I think the Bluefield Salvation army is going to do something. If this is true, but up to what in the teenage age group? What about ages up to 18 who are still in school that still may not get anything for Christmas? We do not know the families financial circumstances. It has been my dream for years to include the teenagers in having a nice Christmas, also. Giving them gift cards is an excellent idea, and they have a choice of where to spend them. Fifty dollar gift cards would be a start. We also need an organization that will keep up with their needs throughout the year, for example shoes, coats.
I know, personally, what it felt like as a child and as a teenager not to receive anything at some Christmases. It was not a good feeling.
This is why this is so close to my heart. I remember going to school after Christmas and it was ‘show-and-tell day.” I was the only student in my class that had no toy or anything to show and I sat in my seat as my classmates paraded around the classroom showing off their Christmas presents. I made up a lie, as to why I didn’t bring my toy.
My mother had five children and she received a Social Security check for a little over $300 monthly. As a child, I thought $300 was a lot of money. Before Christmas, she would say to us, “after Christmas, I am going to get you all something.” She meant well, but it still never happened, as she could not afford anything extra.
People can buy the cards. I also plan to visit the schools, as the faculty know which children are in need and leave the cards for the specific students, if this plan works out before Christmas. (If I can get the public’s help with this task.) Next year, I plan on having fundraisers for this occasion. As a whole, let’s make this a reality.
Patricia Valentine
Bluefield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.