In response to the (previous letter) writer obsessing about who pays if the State of Virginia sues counties who enact sanctuary status for Second Amendment rights, I never heard one peep from him when the Democrats’ Russia collusion hoax wasted $40 million to $100 millions dollars in total. I do not need to read a “source” to know who paid for that fiasco — the taxpayers. The same ones who pay for every other government screwup. Talk about “gag a gnat, and swallow a camel”.
Then, his real agitation comes front and center, President Trump! Boo on Trump.
Then, he pivots to the city pool. It must be broken. Well, they need to get it fixed, I mean right away. Evidently, they need an expensive part to fix the problem. He suggests the part could be “made” in the USA, as in Bluefield. I will concur on this point.
Now he condemns the city of Bluefield for not fixing the bridge. His admonition is to “get off your duffs, and just do it.” Yeah, just do it Bluefield! Does this sound like someone who obsesses where the money will come from? Silly me, could it possibly be the taxpayers?
Now, he is back to his real agenda, Trump bashing. He then pivots to “High praises for Obama”! To end on a positive note, back to Trump bashing.
Finally, mercifully, “remember our troops in your holiday thoughts” Nice try guy, but his Trump Derangement Syndrome is on full display here.
That’s my holiday thoughts, and bless our current President, who is Commander in Chief, of all our troops and service personnel.
Carl E Calfee
Princeton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.