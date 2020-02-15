Swords sparking, lords leaping through the air and skirts dancing and swirling everywhere set the tone for CART’s performance of the Tamburitzans, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Richlands Middle School Auditorium. What a great opening to the 9th Annual Winter Honey Festival in Richlands. Beauty and its artistry entertained our audience representing a myriad of countries throughout Eastern Europe and beyond. These good will ambassadors truly spoke of symbols and their expressions of the different cultures around us every day and we are blessed to explore the traditions of our ancestry.
I would like to thank our sponsors The Credit Bureau of the Virginias Foundation, Peter and Jane Mulkey, the Katharine B. Tierney Charitable Foundation and the Town of Richlands. We also had additional contributions from Century 21 England & Associates, Avery and Diana Richardson and John and Jane Willis. Without their support CART could not provide this level of performances in our community.
Our tech team was made up of: Doug Branton, Jeff Mathis, Rod Moore, Mathis Recording and Sound Studio, Sylvia Boyd, Pam Meade, Barbara Cook, Elaine Holmes, Susie Hampton, Terry Hall, Bruce Miller, Richlands Band and Choir, Josephine Kennedy, Chief Jerry Gilbert, Richlands Police Department, Pizza Plus and Richlands Middle School administration and custodial staff.
Again thank you and see you at CART’s next performance.
Ginger H Branton, Executive Director Citizens for the Arts, Richlands, Va.
