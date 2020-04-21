I know our world is a little crazy now but my heart is happy with all the wonderful people that live in Marion. My husband and I were at Ingles on Wednesday to stock up like everyone else and a young lady in front of us I guess noticed my husband’s Vietnam veterans hat and said she wanted to pay for our groceries. I told her it was not necessary but she said the Lord told her to do it. So Emily wherever you are out there God bless you and your family and we will certainly try to PAY it forward.
Betty Jackson,
Marion, NC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.