Thank you for the recent coverage of the John Nash problem.
Another issue for better coverage would be the tunnel changing states inside. Several years ago you mentioned the state line signs on the interior wall. The changing of states inside the tunnel should be marked to let travelers know they have changed states. This would then become a tourist attraction. The Twin State tunnel would be a better name. Also, Eddie Steele will still be honored.
After checking, this is only one of two tunnels in which you change states that I could find. The other is near Cumberland Gap, Kentucky. Again thank you for your paper’s coverage of the area.
Joe Swim
Rocky Gap, Va.
