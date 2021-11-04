Special message to Senator Joe Manchin,
You and I are unique in that for over most of a 1/3 of a century we have represented the people of West Virginia, although most of your service has been at a much higher level, including governor and U.S. Senator. We started in the 1980s in the WV House of Delegates. Both of us, about the same age, have an appreciation for what West Virginia stands for, that our constituents believe in our 1863 motto, “Mountaineers are Always Free”. We are an independent, freedom-loving people, not wanting excessive government dependency or control over our lives.
You have only lost one major election in the primary race for governor in 1996. Your opponent was a liberal wanting to increase the size, scope, and regulation of government while you stood for the conservative values of West Virginia.
This led to a Republican governor’s election. If it had been you in the general election in 1996 instead of your Democrat opponent, I am not sure Cecil Underwood would have won by the margin he did.
My message is to please represent the values of West Virginians, not the liberal values of Schumer or Pelosi so we Mountaineers can continue the values special to our state. Let others from the Left represent New York or California, so your heritage will be that of a true Mountain State representative. Please oppose the $3.5 trillion spending monstrosity or any version of it as we remember our state motto.
John Overington, retired, WV House of Delegates (1985 — 2019), Martinsburg
Everyone should be required to be fully vaccinated
To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated (including a possible third dose)--unless exempted by a sincerely held religious belief or medical condition. We should write to our legislators and executives at all levels of government.
Alvin Blake, Bluefield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.