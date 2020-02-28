Given the disgust with Delegate Eric Porterfield’s conduct, I thought it would be interesting to examine behavior voters are willing to ignore when electing representatives. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) was the first woman elected to serve in the U.S. Senate for West Virginia. She won by the largest margin for any Republican in state history in 2014.
Capito’s father, three-term governor Arch Moore, Jr., confessed to extorting $573,000 from Beckley coal company Maben Energy. Also, he was convicted of tax fraud and attempting to obstruct the grand jury that indicted him. Capito and voters have obviously put her father’s criminal activity in the past.
Speaking of a father’s daughter, does anyone remember Mylan’s CEO and daughter of Joe Manchin, Heather Bresch? In 2007, then Governor Joe Manchin appointed his wife, Gayle, to a nine-year term to the W.VA. Board of Education. In January 2012, Gayle Manchin became the association’s president, the same month her daughter became Mylan’s CEO. Ms. Manchin coordinated the effort to make Mylan’s EpiPen, a lifesaving allergy drug required by school systems, creating a monopoly for Mylan. From 2009-2016, Bresch and Mylan raised the price of the EpiPen nearly 500 percent. Bresch’s yearly salary went from about $2.5 million to nearly $19 million. Voters didn’t mind, re-electing Senator Manchin in 2018.
Remember in the 2012 West Virginia Democratic primary, more than 40 percent chose a prison inmate over Obama.
Consider Governor Jim Justice, the billionaire coal baron elected as a Democrat and quickly reverting to Republican. Justice can’t manage his debts, owing at one time more than $15 million in back taxes and mine safety fines in three states. Virginia’s DMME estimate Justice’s coal companies could owe $200 million in reclamation costs. Following lawsuits, did he pay his debts? Is he a “thug?” The verdict is still out on whether voters will re-elect this tax-dodging governor.
Well-connected or wealthy politicians are not held to the same standard as you and I. The criminal judicial system for the political has been turned inside out where wrongdoing is rewarded and integrity is punished.
Consider Rod Blagojevich’s sentence commutation by President Trump. Blagojevich was convicted for scheming to sell Obama’s vacated Senate seat, and a shakedown of a children’s hospital.
What about the pardon of Mike Milken by Trump? Milken is a convicted junk bond king charged with 98 counts of racketeering, described by Trump as “one of America’s greatest financiers.” It is noted that Milken became a philanthropist supporting cancer research. With money obtained illegally?
Trump has already hinted at pardoning confidant Roger Stone. Stone was convicted by a jury of his peers, but Trump loyalists argue there was a biased Democrat on the jury. What about the other 11 jurors? Will party affiliation become a question during “voir dire?” Remember Attorney General Bill Barr and Trump inappropriately have a heavy footprint in the case.
All of this while Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, complying with an impeachment subpoena and testifying under oath, was fired along with his twin brother, an ethics attorney at the White House. Vindman is a decorated war hero. Trump isn’t a fan of Vindman, as he wasn’t a fan of John McCain, who faithfully served our country in Vietnam while Trump complained of bone spurs.
Truthfulness doesn’t pay in this administration. Also gone in the aftermath of impeachment are Marie Yovanovitch, Gordon Sondland, William Taylor, Jennifer Williams, Kurt Volker and Fiona Hill.
In 1775, author Samuel Johnson wrote of false, self-proclaimed patriots, “Patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel.” How prophetic was he to foresee Trump’s presidency?
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.