When will people recognize that more government is the problem not the solution? The lure of empty promises itching the ears of the gullible while distracting and blurring the vision of what America truly is, is one of the saddest things I’ve ever witnessed.
Americans have fought and died for the freedoms this country enjoys in every chapter of its history. Unfortunately, our younger generations haven’t read the book. Half of us have no memory of the Cold War let alone appreciate the sacrifices of World War II.
When we say ‘Freedom isn’t Free’, it’s not a bumper sticker, it’s engraved on every tombstone in Arlington National Cemetery. When we entertain the promises of something for nothing as long as it’s the other guy that pays for it we show our tremendous ignorance of the lessons of the past.
The simple truth is that the size of our government is axiomatic with the quality and quantity of our freedom of life, liberty and our individual pursuit of happiness.
Giving up independence for a little undeserved security is just the opposite of the American Dream. Dependence on the government to give you what you need in exchange for no chance to be what you want to be will absolutely result in a life of comfortable, predictable poverty at best.
I witnessed this in East Berlin in the 80s before the fall of the wall. For three-and-a-half years I got to see the very best of the very worst form of oppression of the human spirit. Existing with no hope of betterment is not just un-American, it’s anti-American. Vote American.
Paul Dorsey SFC, USA (Ret.)
Green Valley
