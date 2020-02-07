Love is grand when things work out; however that is not always the case as schoolmaster Ichabod Crane found out in trying to win the heart of the beautiful Katrina Van Tassel. It was truly the American classic love story when Barter Players brought “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” to CART’s stage, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Tazewell Middle School. Thrills and chills and creative props were all part of your imagination, even the headless horseman came to life after the performance. We are very fortunate to have the Barter Players come and capture our hearts on stage and give us a new perspective of what theatre is all about.
I would like to thank our sponsors: Crockett and Cindi Jackson Lowe and the Town of Tazewell. Additional contributions from: Mac and Mary Catherine Culbertson, First Community Bank and Tadano Mantis Corporation. CART also was able to secure some grant funding from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. Please be sure to thank all of them.
Thank you again for being a part of our season and I hope to see you during the 9th Annual Winter Honey Festival, Saturday, February 8 in Richlands. See you there
Ginger H Branton, CART Executive Director, Richlands, Va.
Richlands, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.