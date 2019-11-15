With his Oct. 29 screed, Smokey Shott once again showed he was able to continue marching in lockstep like a good Trump stormtrooper.
There may not be a requirement to notify Congressional leaders of imminent secret military missions but that has traditionally been the custom. Smokey’s hero Trumputin was simply being the childlike oaf that he is.
Smokey moans that Trump is consumed by the impeachment inquiry and can’t do his job. Funny — Jackson, Nixon and Clinton continued to govern while their impeachments were underway.
But then Smokey tells us that even though Trump is being consumed by the impeachment inquiry he was able to plan and order the raid that killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
Smokey cries about “secretive” impeachment inquiries. He needs to take that up with former House speaker John Boehner, a Republican, who wrote the procedure currently being followed.
He defends those Republicans who chose to storm the SCIF, even though it is a clear violation of protocol and national security. Apparently the fact they were unarmed and nonviolent made the act OK in his book.
Smokey also overlooks the blatant hypocrisy that some of those who chose to storm the deposition that day were actually on committees authorized to hear the testimony — our own esteemed Carol Miller among them.
But then again, it’s no surprise Shott would concoct such a blatantly fawning column. He has shown again and again that he believes the GOP can do absolutely no wrong.
Donald Ziegler
Bluefield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.