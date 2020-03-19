Smokey Shott offers a weekly discussion or opinion of recent events, usually political.
He gets predictably abused for his viewpoint. Really, think what you want, who cares.
Because in this country we have what is called “free speech.”
Submit your own blather if you wish, like I do. But leave Smokey alone. It helps sell newspapers, which are going out of business as rapidly as hospitals.
Stephen DeGray
Bluefield, Va.
