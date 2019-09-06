I read Smokey Shott’s column from the August 27, 2019 newspaper where he said “Donald Trump is not a racist.” I find his column to be most disrespectful to every black American in the nation.
I find his column has slapped words out of my mouth, I am without words. A vein in my forehead has popped up and is very prominent. I have ground my teeth down to nubs.
My fingers continue to go in and out of a ball position. My eyes are bulging out of my head.
I am without words, but I just looked out the window. They are coming to take me away AHA AHA.
Rev. Arnell Churchwell
Bluefield
