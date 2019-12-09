With his rant of December 3, James “Smoke and Mirrors” Shott proves his dream of a perfect America is a homogenized America where all people should look alike and act alike.
People of color who talk funny need to leave their culture at the door when they move here, or go back to where they came from. Blend in with our white, Anglo-Saxon heritage or head home. From that proclamation, Shott then moves on to tried and true trigger topics guaranteed to rile up conservative readers: Liberals want to let just anyone emigrate here. Liberals are infesting our college campuses. Global warming is a liberal myth. Liberals, want to, well, just destroy America. Liberals, liberals, oh, you darned liberals.
I have a theory that the Smokey Shott who spouts this nonsense on a regular basis is actually just a program residing on a computer somewhere, waiting for the human Smokey to hit a button that will cause the computer to pull from a database of conservative talking points and spit out a column. The “white America” talking points must be a recent addition to the database; other than that Shott’s columns are generally a dreary rehashing of the angry white man’s fears, week in and week out. One would think that with the Obama caliphate overthrown Shott would be a lot happier these days. But, I forget — writers like him peddle the shoddy wares of hatred and division. Happiness has no place in their bleak, bitter world.
Donald Ziegler
Bluefield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.