To lower our electric bills and support clean energy initiatives, last year we investigated installing solar panels on our roof. We realized our property, surrounded by forestland, never receives enough sun exposure to store/tap energy from solar panels. Additionally, we were concerned about initial costs, although solar-sourced power provides savings over time.
We recently learned about an alternative solar energy solution, for folks like us who live in forests, and for businesses and residents who don’t own their building or lack finances for installing solar panels. “Shared solar” allows utility customers to subscribe to a local solar system and receive energy credits on monthly electricity bills, reducing the total cost of individual electricity use without requiring privately installed solar panels.
The 2020 Virginia General Assembly passed legislation requiring Virginia utilities to create shared solar programs. This would have provided opportunities for equitable access to solar for SWVA citizens, and regional advantages of having solar projects that increase business, economic development, and local jobs.
However, Appalachian Power and Old Dominion Power were left out of the bill. Because Southwest Virginia utilities are not required to provide shared solar programs, they’re currently not available in our region regionally.
The Solar Workgroup of Southwest Virginia is currently working to address this issue in the 2022 Virginia General Assembly session. Interested in becoming a shared solar energy supporter? Check out: swvasolar.org/shared-solar/. Write your Virginia legislators letting them know you support shared solar legislation in the General Assembly that includes Appalachian Power Company and Old Dominion Power.
Ellen and Don Elmes,
Jewell Ridge, VA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.