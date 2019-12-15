I am writing for the seniors that went to the Rec Center on Stadium Drive, that we can no longer go to.
We were promised that they would find us a place to meet once a week, but nothing has been done. It seems like they have forgotten us. We love to meet with each other. We have some that are 80 and one is 91 years old.
Every time I see one of them they ask me, wondering if we will ever find a place to get together again.
So Bluefield, what about us? I am 75 and still waiting. Thank you.
Bonnie Hash
Bluefield
Write to us...
The Daily Telegraph will publish letters on matters of public interest. Letters must contain the signature of the writer.
By e-mail:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.