After reading the report of the two teen suicides, front page, Bluefield Daily Telegraph, Dec. 13, I am stuck once again by how the “system” failed these two young people.
No doubt, the blame is first squarely directed at the respective family members of each, as Hieatt and Hall so clearly demonstrated from their resulting investigations.
It is terribly heartbreaking that the neglect and indifference of each teen’s respective family continued so flagrantly observable yet without any accountable measure of consequence, by either social services, mental health professionals or school officials.
How do we allow so many situations to slip through the cracks, situations that result in loss of precious young life – the future of tomorrows. “It takes a village,” as the old saying goes, “to raise a child.” Very saddened and disheartened by the story of loss of these two teens!
Ginny Chryssikos
Bluefield
