I was greeted Monday night by the news of the leaked Supreme Court opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito. The majority opinion draft for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health overturns the 1973 decision of Roe v. Wade and overrules nearly fifty years of precedent. As an egregious breach of trust in our nation’s highest court, I strongly condemn this leak. I would like to focus on the legal validity of the opinion and clarify misconceptions on its effect.
Abortion is a contentious topic with profound implications on the health of women. I celebrate this opinion not as a fervent pro-life supporter, but as a staunch supporter of our Constitution. Roe is an extreme example of judicial activism, and is Constitutionally unsound for multiple reasons.
The most obvious error in the Roe decision is that it rather arbitrarily declares abortion a Constitutional right, ensured through the implied rights of privacy and bodily autonomy and protected by the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment. Yet as Alito notes, “Even though the Constitution makes no mention of abortion, the Court held that it confers a broad right to obtain one…It held that the abortion right, which is not mentioned in the Constitution, is part of a right to privacy, which is also not mentioned”.
The role of our Supreme Court is not to legislate our nation’s policy from the bench. Nor is it to add liberties to the Constitution in order to satisfy public opinion. It is to interpret the meaning of our Constitution, as it was written.
Of course the framers did not include the right to abortion into the Constitution two centuries ago, yet they ensured a procedure for adding such. The solution lies not in a liberal interpretation by the court, but rather in our democratic processes.
Contrary to popular belief, overturning Roe will not completely ban abortions in the United States. Rather, it will return the power of regulating abortion to the duly elected representatives of state legislatures.
I scratch my head when this decision is labeled authoritarian and fascist. Instead of a majority of unelected justices determining our nation’s policy, people in all fifty states can have their representatives curtail abortion policy that reflects their beliefs. Therein lies the beauty of our federalist system, and in my opinion, creates a system that is inherently more democratic than what has existed under Roe.
My hope is that this opinion is not viewed as an assault on women’s autonomy, but instead as a necessary step in adhering to the Constitution. I urge the justices of the high court to not cave to public opinion and support Alito’s decision.
Best,
Joe Tyson, Bluefield, Va.
