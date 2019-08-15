Reports about the July 20 train wreck in Vivian are a reminder of how important the rail system is to U.S. commerce, and how easily that system can be derailed (pun intended). Some folks probably aren’t aware that there is an underground track system utilized daily in many of our coal mines.
In 1986, Buchanan mine suffered its first track accident that seriously injured several employees. During this shift, the tram crew delivered supplies to the section, including changing out the section supply car.
The car, weighing thousands of pounds, held roof bolts and plates, dozens of five gallon cans of hydraulic oil, and various other supplies and parts. Usually when arriving on a production section, miners encountered the crew’s man bus and behind that, the supply car chained to the track.
When their shift ended, the crew boarded their bus and exited the section. The track/conveyor belt entry leaving the section was on a downhill slope. Unknown to them, the supply car had not been properly secured to the track and broke free.
Minutes later, their supervisor noticed the supply car quickly approaching and yelled for the bus operator to hurry before it collided with the bus. Unable to outrun the car that picked up more speed as the track became steeper; the car struck the bus and forced it rapidly down the track. Braking was futile.
At the bottom of the incline, the conveyor belt and track changed sides of the entry they shared. The conveyor belt was elevated permitting track haulage to enter an “s” turn and cross under the conveyor belt. The speed of the bus being propelled by the runaway supply car caused both to jump the track and be forced under the belt knocking out support timbers, tearing out conveyor structure, and scattering oil and supplies heaved from the car. Fortunately, no fatalities resulted from this accident.
Early in the mine’s life, we had not developed many of the track safety tools and guidelines that were implemented later, for example (bug) d-rails that were manually removed and mounted to the track every time rail equipment entered the man bus station of an active section. Had these d-rails been in use, this accident would have never occurred.
I haven’t read what caused the derailment in McDowell County by Norfolk Southern, but it is easy to understand the failure at Buchanan — improperly securing the supply car to the track. The SME Engineering Handbook states, “Accidents are caused by (1) unsafe acts, (2) unsafe conditions, and exceptionally, (3) Acts of God.” Most accidents are chargeable to both unsafe acts and unsafe conditions in varying proportions, according to the handbook. The “unsafe condition” was the grade of the track. The “unsafe act,” improperly chaining the car, prevented the “unsafe condition” from being mitigated.
Apply this thinking to the dangerous stretch of highway near Camp Creek where a family and pet were killed by a runaway truck after it crossed the median. The “unsafe condition” that exists on this portion of Interstate 77 is a steep grade that is improperly pitched as it enters a curve. An “unsafe act” arises when someone speeding approaches this area unaware of the danger.
Thanks, in part, to reporting by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and editorials written by Samantha Perry, hopefully corrections are underway. Will the highway modifications be enough to mitigate unsafe conditions to prevent innocent motorists’ fatalities?
The third reason given by the handbook for accident causes, “Acts of God,” is concerning. One could argue that every breath we take is an act of God. Inexplicable events occur every day, just as unsafe acts and unsafe conditions do. Isn’t everything an “Act of God,” perplexing or not, notwithstanding free will?
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.