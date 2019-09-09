I have been researching the October 11, 1939 school bus wreck near War, McDowell County, in which six students and the driver were killed. I have located the graves of the students, but have been unable to find the driver’s grave. Hulbert Belcher, the driver, died in a Welch hospital later the night of the accident.
His death certificate notes that he was born in McDowell County in 1900 and was residing in War in 1939. His father was William and his mother was Clara Englin.
Hulbert was buried at the Belcher Family Cemetery at Clear Fork or the Clear Fork Cemetery. His body was taken to the home of J.H. Atwell and his funeral service was at the Baptist Church in War.
Anyone with information about his grave site please contact me at ekrotenberry@gmail.com
Edward Rotenberry
Princeton
