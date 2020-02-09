One high-profile election will be decided by Mercer County voters during the May 12 primary contest.
Barring a write-in challenge this November, the prosecuting attorney’s race in Mercer County will be determined in May. That’s because no Democrats filed in the race.
As a result, the winner of the contested Republican primary on May 12 will run unopposed in November and become the county’s next prosecuting attorney.
Two Republicans, incumbent George Sitler and challenger Brian Cochran, are vying for the position.
Sitler has worked in the prosecuting attorney’s office since Jan. 1, 2005. He was elected to his current position as prosecuting attorney in 2016, and is seeking a second term to the post.
Cochran is an attorney with Brewster Morehous in Bluefield, and is a former law enforcement officer with 16 years of criminal and traffic investigation experience in West Virginia, including 12 years of service as a trooper with the West Virginia State Police.
Because this race will likely be decided on May 12, voters will need to begin educating themselves now about the candidates.
Another race to watch this May will be the House 27 contest in Mercer County where five Republicans are vying for their party’s nomination in a delegate district that is composed of only three seats.
The five Republicans on the ballot include incumbents Joe Ellington and Eric Porterfield, along with former delegate Marty Gearheart, Doug Smith and Jeremiah Nelson.
A lone Democrat, Tina Russell, is running unopposed in the House 27 race for her party’s nomination in May and will advance to the November ballot.
Porterfield stirred up controversy last year when he referred to members of the LGBTQ community as “modern era KKK” and “brutal monsters.” Some have questioned whether he can still remain an effective voice for Mercer County in the state Legislature due to the controversy he created.
One thing is certain. We do need strong representation in Charleston to help fight for the many pressing needs of our legislative district.
And that priority list includes, among other items, finding funding to continue construction of the King Coal Highway; finding funding for new public water, sewer and broadband projects; economic development and job creation; and helping to spur additional tourism growth in the region.
Working to improve the delegate district, and addressing the many needs of our region, should be the priority of our elected leaders in Charleston.
These, and other races, demand the attention of area voters come May 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.