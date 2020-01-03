I would like to commend Senator Swope for his efforts to clean up the abandoned and falling structures of this area. Last Saturday a relative from North Carolina came for a weekend visit. During his stay, we decided to drive around the county with nowhere in particular as a destination. We covered a major part of the county and saw several beautiful sites. We also saw many sites that were very embarrassing to me as a lifelong resident. I do not know if there is an ordinance of any kind that pertains to citizens being required to keep their property in an organized and presentable fashion or not. But, from what I saw while driving, there should be.
Unless you have seen it, one cannot imagine how some of the residents in this county are living. I saw yards full of junk cars, mounds of trash, old appliances, old furniture such as sofas and chairs and much, much more. I could go on and on but will not. I think the readers can understand the picture. I have seen several articles about county employees cleaning up old abandoned dump sites.
From what I saw, the dump sites are now in people’s front yards. Some states have ordinances that allow county officials to notify such residents that they have 30 days to clean it up or be fined daily until it is. As I said before, I don’t know if we have such an ordinance. If we do, we need to enforce it; if we don’t, we need to generate one. Thank you Mr. Swope. Now let’s look at a bill that will address the debris surrounding the places that will be left. My Dad was a great man who said: There is no sin in being poor and some of us can’t help it but you don’t have to be nasty.
Ron Comer
Princeton
