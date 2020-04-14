Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is showing his true colors. At an uncertain time when thousands of Virginians have been sickened by the COVID-19 virus, and 149 people have died, Northam has prioritized politics over public safety.
The Democratic governor shocked voters across the Commonwealth last week when he announced he was ordering the Virginia Department of Corrections to release more than 2,000 state inmates. That’s right. Convicted felons who have not yet finished repaying their debt to society are receiving a get out of jail free card from Northam.
Sure Northam’s budget amendment still requires approval from the Virginia General Assembly, which is returning in special session on April 25, but we fully expect the Democratic-controlled legislative body to fully embrace Northam’s dangerous plan.
So yes, a convicted felon may soon be coming to your neighborhood, thanks to Ralph Northam.
Just stop for a moment and think about this. Leaders in Tazewell County, who made the decision more than 30 years ago to fight for a state prison in Pocahontas as a way to create jobs and boost the local economy, probably never imagined that a Democratic governor would come along in the year 2020 and order the early release of more than 2,000 state inmates.
So what kind of message is Northam sending to Virginians across the state who are deeply worried about the coronavirus pandemic? The message is simple. Convicted felons are more important than law-abiding citizens. But Northam doesn’t only want to release 2,000 inmates a year early from jail. He also wants community agencies to ensure that they have food, medicine and a place to live upon their early release from prison.
Wow.
Why would any lawmaker risk the safety of residents by releasing convicted criminals before their court ordered sentence is completed to roam among the general population. Don’t area residents have enough to worry about right now with the pandemic?
We stand firm — once again — in our belief that convicted felons should serve their entire sentence behind bars. No exceptions.
Shame on Northam! And shame on every Democratic and Republican lawmaker who supports his dangerous plan!
