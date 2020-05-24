In your “Prisoner Release” editorial in Tuesday’s (April 14) paper, you try to persuade readers that Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s call to release “more than 2,000 state inmates” will somehow endanger everyone’s lives. You don’t mention that “only inmates who exhibited good behavior and do not pose a threat to the public would be released” (per the AP) and in fact, this will mean that less than 2,000 would be eligible.
You also state with incredulity that Northam “wants community agencies to ensure that they have food, medicine and a place to live upon their early release from prison.” You do not mention that this is not a special request by Northam, but standard humane practice when any prisoner is released.
Our community is not well-served by politicized rhetoric that implies all men and women sentenced to jail time are inherently violent and eager to commit more crimes the moment they are free.
We are in the midst of a public health crisis. An elected official suggests that a few months of low-risk prisoners “repaying their debt to society” may be worth exchanging for lowering the risk of a severe outbreak of COVID-19 that would endanger prisoners, prison employees, their families, and their communities. Is that truly a “shame”?
Jeremy Wenisch,
Princeton
