Many people ask if stockpiling and then reselling products at price-gouging prices in times of hysteria should be illegal.
Here’s my reply to that question:
What should be illegal is the ability of the stores to sell one person multiple products in the first place.
In times like COVID, the government should issue a mandate stating that all stores must set a mandatory limit on all items per period of time (probably on a monthly basis). My idea is for the government to issue a new type of card to all citizens: “Pandemic Purchasing Card” (PPC)...or “Emergency Purchasing Card” (EPC).
In times like these, each citizen would need to bring his/her PPC (or EPC) to all stores to make a purchase. When the clerk scans his/her card, it would indicate whether or not he/she has already purchased his/her limit for that particular product for that period of time. Since all product scans would be UPC-based, and the whole scanning system would be nationally connected, the customer could not exceed his/her limit no matter the store he/she visits.
PPC purchasing limits would be gauged according to family sizes to accommodate the needs of all members — with each family member of shopping age receiving a copy of the family’s card.
Keith B. Anderson,
Bluefield
