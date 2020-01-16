Elbert Road, also known as No. 8 Hollow, I grew up age 10 from this location. From 1999 to 2019, now going into 2020, there have been drug deals and drug dealers in and out of Elbert Road, AKA No. 8 Hollow.
Law enforcement knows that there was a problem here with drug activity years ago and still is, now going into 2020. There have never been any arrests or drug busts at this location. This location is off the main road. It’s wide open for anything to come in and out, like no man’s land and is an isolated location. A dead end street. Drug addicts and drug dealers take advantage of this location and the isolation.
Because you may not find anything does not mean that there is nothing going on. This is where I grew up, and my family years ago, and went to Gary High School from this location. I was in this location when JFK was killed in Dallas, Texas, so yes, I know what I am looking at.
Now we come into 2020, will it go on into another year to make it 22 years and nothing still not done. It is possible that the D.E.A. needs to come into the picture. We need regular patrols. Most of the drug deals now are done through the super internet highway. The new way of communicating drug deals to a location in and out.
William Swain
Elbert
Commented
