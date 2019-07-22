Lately the paper has run the occasional extended letter to the editor from one Don Hylton of Bluefield, Va. Mr. Hylton’s centrist commentary is a refreshing change from the usual one-sided conservative claptrap the Bluefield Daily Telegraph seems to favor publishing.

I propose Mr. Hylton be given a regular column. Of course, print space is limited so something else will have to be sacrificed. I suggest retiring the Tuesday column written by Smokey Shott since he mostly regurgitates Heritage Foundation articles. We can always find those right at the source.

Donald Ziegler

Bluefield

