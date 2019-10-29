On October 8th, just the other day, Sergeant Francis Currey died. He was 94 and one of the last three remaining World War Two Medal of Honor Recipients. Now there are two: our very own Woody Williams and 98 year old Sergeant Charles Coolidge who hails from Chattanooga, Tennessee.
I have enjoyed the privilege of spending some time with Woody Williams over the last few years and in one conversation I asked him about one of his peers – John Finn, a Pearl Harbor MOH recipient. Well, Woody doesn’t answer questions, he tells stories.
“Let me tell you about Finn… When he died, he was the oldest living Medal of Honor recipient ever! (He was 100) And you want to know something?” he rhetorically asked with a poke in my ribs, “I’m gonna beat him!” With no disrespect to Sgt. Coolidge, Woody just turned 96 on the 2nd of October and I have no reason to doubt him!
Men 20 years Woody’s junior would have a hard time keeping up with him. He rarely spends a week in the same state and still drives himself around in his monster-sized Cadillac. He was just in Washington State at the dedication of the 56th Gold Star Families Memorial Monument. His passion for having a monument in each state is surpassed only by his humility and his example of what a National Treasure is. We are truly blessed he calls West Virginia home.
Sixteen million Americans fought in World War Two. Today, less than 460,000 remain. West Virginia’s share is less than 2,500 and time waits for no man. If you see a World War II veteran black hat consider yourself fortunate. The youngest can’t be less than 92 unless they lied… and they did. And most folks that age don’t get out much.
The most common trait veterans possess is that it’s not about us. It’s always about those most senior among us and those with medical needs. So this Veterans Day, I encourage you to be more observant, more considerate, say a prayer, write a letter, go to a ceremony, make a donation, volunteer, do something American. Just don’t do nothing.
One thing you can do is sign and share the petition at worldwar2salute.org. Simply put, it petitions the President to have a State Funeral for the last World War Two Medal of Honor Recipient in honor of all World War II veterans. It’s appropriate that I state to the reader that Woody has nothing to do with the petition but does support it.
Also, as the Always Free Honor Flight Vice President I encourage you to ask around and direct all veterans, especially those most senior (or their family members) to go to bobdenver.com and download an application or two! Our eleventh trip will be the 20th of May, 2020, and is free of charge for all veterans.
The rededication of the Walk of Honor at the War Museum in Princeton will be at the close of the parade on Veterans Day right around noon. See you there! Thank you for your support.
Paul Dorsey, SFC, USA (Ret)
Green Valley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.