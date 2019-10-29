On the front page photo at Pinnacle Rock, if one didn’t know or reason that the clouds continued past and above the top, one could have the impression from the angle of the photo that the rock was a volcano with two vents.
Even without photoshop, it can be difficult to believe what you see, much less what you hear with advanced computers’ abilities to voice print and voice graph, and use this to have your voice saying whatever the operator chooses. Scary world with such spoofing. Our morality is not sufficient for our technology!
Allen H. Siegel
Bluefield
