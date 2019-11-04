Some issues regarding the recent Republican tantrum as they gang rush a committee like little kids, who had been told there were free cupcakes behind those closed doors, are what today’s (10/25/19) Gazette editorial called “pesky facts.” These “pesky facts” are sometimes rather inconvenient for politicians but especially, in these times, for Trumpkins.
The three committees investigating these impeachment charges are bipartisan committees. For those Republicans, without a home dictionary, Webster defines bipartisan as, “representing, or supported by two parties.” For those needing further clarification, this means each of these three committees are comprised of both Democrats and Republicanss (reported to number 47 Rebublicans).
Supposedly one reason given for comprising the security of this secure room was that they wanted to know what was happening. Well, here’s another “pesky fact’ — after these hearings there are usually transcripts released for public consumption.
There were two W.Va. Republicans involved in this tantrum and they were the ‘seldom seen in W.Va.’ Representative Mooney and Representative Miller who already serves on one of these three investigating committees (another “pesky fact”). Surely she could have explained in words these Republicans could understand what was happening, but, apparently she couldn’t explain to their understanding. Hence the resulting hissy fit.
Their action reminds of what you sometimes see and hear in Walmart when a spoiled child throws a tantrum when they are denied a new toy. Surely we can expect better from Republicans. But then again, perhaps not.
Bill Skeet
Athens
Write to us...
The Daily Telegraph will publish letters on matters of public interest. Letters must contain the signature, address and phone number of the writer to be considered for publication.
By email:
By mail:
Letters to the Editor
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
P.O. Box 1599
Bluefield, W.Va., 24701
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.