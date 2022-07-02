Former Vice President Mike Pence, former Chief Counsel for Pence, Greg Jacob, former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann, Conservative Judge J. Michael Luttig, Arizona Speaker of the House of Representatives Rusty Bowers, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling, former Attorney General Bill Barr, former Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, former acting Attorney General Jeffery Rosen, former Deputy Attorney General Steven Engel. Listed are Republicans that voted for former President Donald J. Trump in 2020. Also, these conservatives honored the letter of the law and the Constitution of the United States of America when pressured to forsake their oath of office to assist the former president disavow the Constitution. Consider under-oath testimony in front of the Select Committee and the American public.
Rusty Bowers testified of the pressure Donald Trump, Rudi Giuliani and John Eastman exerted on him to break his oath. Bowers continually requested Giuliani and Trump provide him proof that the election in Arizona was fraudulent. Many times, Giuliani and Trump promised the evidence but never delivered. Under oath, Bowers testified that Giuliani finally admitted they had many theories but no proof. About breaking his oath to the Constitution, Bowers testified, “I will not do that … And it is a tenet of my faith that the Constitution is divinely inspired — of my most basic foundational belief. And so for me to do that because somebody just asked me to is foreign to my very being. I will not do it.” Bowers also said, “I don’t want to be a winner by cheating.”
Brad Raffensperger testified under oath regarding the pressure campaign by Trump to lie. Trump told him in a publicized phone recording to just find him 11,780 votes. Raffensperger testified he told Trump that they had performed many investigations but found little or no fraud, and there were no votes to find. Raffensperger obeyed his oath to the Constitution, not Trump.
Gabriel Sterling testified under oath concerning unsubstantiated fraud in Georgia’s election. Upset over so many false conspiracies about elections, he spoke publicly on Dec. 1, 2020, warning of violence. “This is the backbone of democracy. All of you who have not said a dn word are complicit… Someone’
- s gonna get hurt. Someone is gonna get shot. Someone is gonna get killed.” His words were prophetic.
- After investigations revealed conspiracies endorsed by Trump were false, former DOJ Attorney General Bill Barr testified he told Trump his stolen election conspiracies were “bulls.” Barr resigned on Dec. 23, 2020, partly because of this election fraud disagreement.
Continuing to pressure DOJ officials after Barr resigned, Trump attempted to replace Acting A.G. Rosen who replaced Barr. Trump finally found an Environmental A.G., Jeff Clark, described by every DOJ official as having no qualifications to lead the DOJ other than doing Trump’s bidding to give his conspiracies legitimacy. Lacking evidence, Clark wanted to send his drafted letter to states suggesting voter fraud and put the electoral certification on hold. Privately, lawyer Eric Herschmann warned Clark his first act as A.G. would be a felony.
This led to the infamous Jan. 3, 2021, meeting in the Oval Office where Rosen, Engel, Donoghue, and other attorneys general confronted Donald Trump refusing to work for Clark if he replaced Rosen. Trump had previously stated, according to under oath testimony, “Just say the election was corrupted and leave the rest to me and GOP Congressman.”
The DOJ Attorneys General threatened to resign “en masse” depleting the DOJ. Engel testified he warned Trump that Clark would be running a “graveyard” because prosecuting attorneys would resign nationwide. White House Counsel Pat Cipollone called Trump’s plan a “murder-suicide pact” and supported the DOJ. Trump backed down, and he turned to his last pressure campaign.
Under-oath testimony revealed that V.P. Mike Pence consulted with lawyers, legal counsel, judges, and others looking for any legal way he could obey Trump and not certify Electoral votes on Jan. 6. There was no legal avenue to fulfill Trump’s demand.
After the Capitol had been breached on Jan. 6, Trump tweeted to the violent insurrectionists that Pence had betrayed them. The anarchists chanted, “Hang Mike Pence,” after erecting a gallows. Pence, his staff, and family members narrowly escaped the insurgents. Greg Jacob testified they had boarded cars to escape the Capitol, but Pence refused to abandon his duty to certify the election. In the face of danger, Pence contacted members of Congress, the military, DOJ, and police trying to provide safety for himself and others while Trump did nothing. Pence returned and certified the Electoral votes. Pence is a true patriot.
Shortly after the failed coup, Representatives Scott Perry, Matt Gaetz, Mo Brooks, Andy Biggs, and Louie Gohmert requested pardons for their role in the insurrection from then President Trump. Later, John Eastman, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn — more than 30 witnesses took the 5th to prevent self-incrimination. Steve Bannon refused to testify. Mark Meadows claimed executive privilege. Jeff Clark went to his safe place, Fox News, where he refuted under oath testimony because he wasn’t under oath. Donald Trump spoke publicly repeating many of his debunked election conspiracies because, after all, he wasn’t under oath either.
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield, Va.
