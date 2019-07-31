I enjoyed, as usual, a recent letter to the editor by a regular writer, and certainly agree that more letters concerning local and national issues are welcome. Often there are none, in spite of the “write to us” offer. Fortunately, Mr. Shott has an excellent and fact based weekly comment.
However, in this age of internet and cable TV, all one has to do to see arguments contrary to Mr. Shot’s comments is tune to NBC, CBS, CNN, ABC, or MSNBC. For reasons mysterious to at least half of the U. S. population, these outlets are of questionable reliability, roughly 95 percent in opposition to our President Donald J. Trump. Fox News and Fox Business present about a 50/50 balance, however their liberal spokespersons must have been found at the very bottom of the barrel. Still, they represent their breed well.
The letter writer and I must realize that offering a public opinion on nearly anything can be a risky recreation. I have had some semi coherent profane anonymous messages about my occasional comments, but recognize that we, as a society, have become quite irritable. Perhaps that is a result of a relative freedom of the press and a near absence of respect for law, courtesy or authority.
Still, we enjoy and hopefully will continue to, the best society and country to date. As President Trump mentioned recently, there is no prohibition in moving to a better place, if you can find one.
Stephen DeGray
Bluefield, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.