I read the letter to the editor from Del. Doug Smith of Mercer County in the October 14th BDT. It was an accurate article and I am glad that a politician realizes what should be obvious. I urge the American voter to start paying attention to the destruction of our nation by the Progressive Socialist, masquerading as Democrats.
We need to stop looking to the federal government for free handouts, as nothing is free and realize that they are only seeking to grow the government, their power and control over the people. Del. Smith did applaud Senator Manchin for “hitting the brakes on the spending bill” but I am afraid he will eventually do what he is told to do by Schumer.
Changing a $3.5 trillion by 10 year spending bill into a $1.75 trillion by 5 year spending bill is not hitting the brakes on anything. It is smoke and mirrors to deceive the inattentive American people by our own government.
I am amazed that I have not seen or heard anyone in the BDT community sound off about what I consider one of the most frightening aspects of the Build Back Better lie. This part of the bill is to enlarge the IRS by 87,000 auditors so that they can audit any banking transactions that exceed $600. This paltry amount is not aimed at the group making $400,000+/per year. This amount hits the middle class more than any. Have you bought a washer lately, do you make car payments, pay credit card bills? If you think banking fees are high now just hold on.
To give that power to the IRS is crazy or is just another means to the final end of total control, or Communism. Speaking of that $400,000+ group, I remember a study a couple years ago that reported that the average federal government employee’s wage and benefit package was worth in excess of $200,000 per year. Compare that with what you make. That would increase to cost of government by about $174 billion/yr. Please pay attention and let your voice be heard. Helping the needy is one thing but paying out child care money to a couple making $400,000 a year is a waste and folly.
Alan Webb,
Princeton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.