Finally, someone is willing to voice opposition to the liberal, left-wing Governor of Virginia. Gov. Northam doesn’t have an agenda to help the conservative, hard-working taxpayer of Southern Virginia.
He is all about killing mining jobs and any business connected with them. This governor believes Virginia ends in Richmond. His voters are Northern Virginia liberals, such as he is.
A former pediatric doctor, who believes in abortion. And should the baby survive the abortion, lay this precious baby aside to die. Virginia is no longer the wonderful conservative state I moved to many years ago. Please, vote this “panic button” clean energy nut out of office, or the America we know and love will be gone forever.
Loretta D. Dial
N. Tazewell, Va.
