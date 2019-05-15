Pundits and cartoonists alike are making much of the failed summit with North Korea. In all fairness to Donald Trump, who I personally believe is a bad president, there is no deal making to be had with the despot who runs the country. Past (and far better) presidents have tried and failed.
There is no reasoning with someone who holds absolute power over a country and relies on fear, warmongering and deception to control the masses. Kim has a lot more to lose by being accommodating than he does by sticking to his standard “North Korea against the evil West” game plan.
Trump might be a lousy commander in chief but he was in a no-win situation from the start. It’s troubling, however, that he would give Kim the attention and recognition he thrives on while glossing over things like Kim’s taste for murdering thousands of his own people.
Donald Ziegler
Bluefield
