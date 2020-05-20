A recent letter to the editor, printed May 13, suggests that President Trump has a financial interest in using hydrochloroquine, an old, very effective and safe anti malarial drug, to treat the Coronavirus. The writer cites no less than six sources, all of which are widely known to be infected with the deadly TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) in his argument.
At this point, it is too early to conclude that any intervention is predictably, always or very effective in treatment of this virus, which is really just a new model of the common cold virus. However, the evidence for benefit of hydroxychloroquine is much stronger than that for Remdesivir or any other approach. It seems clear presently that the virus is most deadly for older people with chronic disease of one kind or another, particularly obesity, and that the most severe injury is not the virus directly, but from the body’s remarkable reaction against the virus. This damages its own tissues, particularly lung and arterial, much like an autoimmune disorder. Also, it seems much less deadly than initially believed on the word of “experts”.
As time passes, it becomes evident that the overreaction to this “pandemic” has caused more damage, through destruction of our lives and economy, than the virus itself.
The speculation that President Trump benefits financially from use of hydroxychloroquine is foolish at best. Any more than he benefits from the idiotic claim that he suggested drinking bleach or toilet sanitizer. Only a progressive would believe advice of that kind, but I doubt that President Trump was trying to wipe out “liberals”.
Sincerely,
Stephen DeGray, Bluefield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.