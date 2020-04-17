This is a neglected part of the city. I have an 89-year-old mother-in-law in Bluewell and have tried to get meals on wheels, but they only serve Bluefield city and Princeton, but not Bluewell. She is a coal miner’s widow and no help from UMWA. Contacted Lighthouse and they do not have resources. She lives on her own, but there is no help for her. Grocers will not deliver to her house.
Total uncaring attitude for the elderly.
Roger Justice
Louisville, Ky.
