I’m pretty old fashioned in some aspects. For example, I still enjoy digesting the news of the day in long-form format versus 15 second television sound bites. I like something I can read in depth and return to again and again if needed. So, give me a newspaper any day over video when it comes to true in-depth reporting on the topics most relevant to the areas they serve.
I confess that I enjoy taking local newspapers (BDT included) to task over typos, mangled headlines and what I perceive as occasional bias in news articles and editorials. Still, when it comes to finding out — in detail — what’s happening in Four Seasons Country, I still turn to them first, in print and online. The Bluefield Daily Telegraph, WVT News, the Register-Herald, the Princeton Times, the State Journal and the Gazette Mail. Print news might be on the skids in some markets, but our smaller communities are fortunate in having a diverse selection of papers to choose from. They have to operate with smaller budgets and staff than 20 years ago, but overall they still do an outstanding job of bringing us the relevant stories of the day.
No one can deny the relevance and immediacy of TV news, but newspapers still play an important role. Support them! They work hard to make sure we’re all well-informed.
Donald Ziegler
Bluefield
