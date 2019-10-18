CART’s 39th opening night was awesome, when we kicked off the Performing Arts Season with Nashville Legacy, Thursday, September 26 at Richlands Middle School Auditorium.
Memories were the cornerstone of the performance when Jason Coleman, Floyd Cramer’s grandson and Meagan Taylor, Chet Atkins’ niece shared their love of music growing up with two of the world’s famous teachers. It was a night full of touching moments when the lives of these two gentle souls let us into their homes and gave us a connection like no other. Even the last song of the night was a testament to future generations when Meagan’s children made their mark in history for Great Uncle “Chet.” What a tear jerker!
I would like to thank Clinch Valley Health for their sponsorship of Nashville Legacy. And to our technical team of Jackie Ray, Doug Branton, Jeff Mathis, Mathis Recording and Sound, John Sharpe, Terry Hall, Bruce Miller, Sylvia Boyd, Regina Sayers, Pam Meade, Pat Reynolds, Susie Hampton, Ron and Edythe Brown, Charlene Pinkerton, Jacqueline Ray, V & V Restaurant, WVVA, WGTH, Richlands News Press, The Voice, Bluefield Daily Telegraph, WRIC Star 95, WXLZ 1073, Lebanon News, Virginia Mountaineer, Bristol Herald Courier and the Richlands Middle School administration and custodial staff.
I also would like to recognize Vickie England the door prize winner of an autographed CD of Jason Coleman and Meagan Taylor’s latest CD release.
Thank you for giving CART another performance to remember.
Ginger Branton, Executive Director CART
