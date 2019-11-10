The dilemma began as a familiar incident in this area; a hunter did not return from the woods and might be hurt or lost. Anyone aware of Eric Smith’s hunting expertise understood the improbability he was lost.
Most concluded some unfortunate mishap had befallen our co-worker and friend. Perhaps he had twisted an ankle walking the uneven terrain of the woods behind his home — land he owned that should have been recognizable territory. Maybe he stumbled from his tree stand, and was injured waiting helplessly for rescue. The ensuing events following Friday evening, Nov. 8, 2013, would forever change the lives of those that had the good fortune to know Eric Smith.
In the early hours of that fateful Saturday morning, Consol Energy’s superintendent of the Buchanan mine provided mine rescue team members to participate in the search and rescue mission for Eric Smith. The search party quickly expanded to include many co-workers, friends, family and authorities. For days, the woods where Eric hunted were walked in entirety, and then searched again. No crevice was left unexamined, every area thoroughly combed.
Authorities utilized a helicopter with heat seeking equipment, to no avail. Blood hounds were employed. The dogs barely entered the woods before circling back to Eric’s home. Cadaver dogs searched the woods, and to everyone’s relief found nothing. By the following Thursday the conclusion was evident — Eric was not in those woods where he had supposedly went hunting.
The mystery and circumstances of Eric’s disappearance spiraled out of control after the search failed.
Eric and I had attended a week-long class and returned from the mild Atlanta weather to a dusting of snow, a week before he was reported missing. We rode from the airport to Claypool Hill together. He seemed fine as I dropped him off to the waiting arms of his daughter and wife. We were both scheduled to work the next day, but Eric’s wife phoned the mine that morning and reported he was ill. He remained absent from work the next week, but emailed (no phone call) on Thursday he had recovered and was going hunting Friday and would report to work Saturday.
Eric did not monitor events at the mine or talk with any mine personnel during his absence, uncharacteristic for any mine foreman, much less for someone as responsible as Eric. He missed five days of scheduled work and then decided to go hunting instead of returning to work — NO WAY!
Shortly after Eric’s hunting incident turned into a full-blown missing person’s case, I was interviewed by a detective. I was shocked at the implications of the interview. The detective questioned — had I noticed Eric with anyone in Atlanta that he may have decided to run away with? I probably didn’t conceal my dismay at this absurd notion very well. Perhaps that is why the detective provided me with some insight to the case.
The detective explained that every lead regardless of how insignificant or frivolous was investigated. Anyone that garnered suspicion was given a polygraph test, and every test provided no results in the case. Many man-hours had been dedicated to solving the mystery, but nothing had been resolved. That declaration by the detective remains heartbreakingly true six years later — no answers, closure or plausible theory.
What we do know is that Eric’s youngest daughter has grown into a young lady without her father. His oldest daughter has given birth to a child Eric may never call his grandchild. His wife, mother and father have endured every day not knowing if he is alive or dead. Our community clings to hope he will be found. And we wonder — how did this happen?
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield, Va.
