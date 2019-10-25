Misleading attack ads are circulating regarding the upcoming vote on the school levy.
Rather than focus on the negative, I’d like to just take the time to remind the people of Mercer County what the levy does for our schools. I am not writing at the behest of Mercer County Schools, nor the MCEA, but as a teacher in Mercer County I can attest that the funds provided by the levy are vitally important in maintaining the services that we offer our students.
Moreover, as a parent of four young children I am in favor of passing the proposed levy in order to maintain the highest degree of safety possible for my kids, in addition to providing a robust selection of character building after-school activities that are an integral part of helping shape our childrens’ athletic and artistic talents.
Voting for the levy will not raise your taxes, but it will provide funding for armed resource officers, school security systems, buses for extracurricular activities, sports related maintenance expenses, textbooks, pay supplements for coaches, pay supplements for band and choir directors, classroom technology, pay supplements for teachers and availability of rescue squad services at athletic events.
We sometimes forget that the schools in Mercer County are our schools. They serve our community, and take care of our children, which we should all agree are our most precious commodity. We owe it to our children to vote in favor of the levy.
Dr. John M. McCormick
Athens
