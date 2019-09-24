I am writing this letter addressing two concerns. Interesting enough, I read in a column by Charles Owens on Wednesday, Aug. 14th about motorists slowing down and running a red light. According to Owens, “red still means stop.”
There is a real serious problem on the corner of Frederick Street and Woodland Avenue (the old Dr. Blades Eye Center building area). Since last September, I’ve observed motorists daily not stopping at the stop sign.
On the other corner across from the stop sign there is a sign, “Children at Play.”
This corner is also a Mercer County school bus stop for primary, elementary and middle schools.
All hours of the day, early morning and into the night, no one stops at this stop sign. I have observed many motorists texting and on their cell phones.
Also, I’ve observed Bluefield Rescue trucks and even the police cars not stopping at this stop sign.
There are so many people who do their daily walk in this area. I’ve spoken to the police twice about this intersection. The police did send a car out one afternoon around 4 p.m. and it stayed just a few minutes.
Nothing has changed — still no one stops for this stop sign. Children play in this area, walkers walk and someone is going to be in an accident. Speed bumps and permanent ones on Woodland would be a help.
I notice the city is going to change the meetings to an evening soon. That will be my next move. The police suggested I do videos of people not stopping, so I’m planning on doing a video and attending a meeting real soon.
Stop means stop, and when I drive I learned back in high school from my driver’s education teacher to always stop, count to 10 and then proceed with caution afterwards.
Stop means stop.
Now for litter — Greg Jordan wrote a column on Thursday, Aug. 15 about littering and how he often picks litter up as he has visited different parks like Glenwood. I constantly pick up litter along Woodland Street, North Street and down Bland on my weekly walks — I even cleaned up the driveway of a house on the corner of Woodland and North Street after two years of viewing litter and a large piece of carpet that laid there.
I got cited back in May for having tall weeds over 12 feet growing in my yard — which code enforcement sent me a citation when I was out of town — I thought, “How stupid, weeds certainly aren’t as much of an eyesore as the litter.”
All the streets in Bluefield, W.Va. are littered.
I even noticed the parking lot, (when I paid my taxes yesterday) behind the police station is very littered.
Bluefield needs to put trash containers all around and put up no littering signs. The apartments on the corner of North Street and Woodland, the parking lot and lawn are constantly littered with papers, bottles, etc.
In conclusion, people need to stop at the stop sign, count to 10; and stop littering.
Charles Thomas
Bluefield
