The Bluefield Beavers trounced the Point Pleasant Big Blacks by a 49-14 score to give offensive coaching legend Fred Simon a 3-1 rivalry record against Point Pleasant since 2016. The Beavers only loss to the Big Blacks was the 45-24 defeat at Point Pleasant in 2016. In the undefeated 2017 state AA Championship season, the Beavers with lighting fast Kennedy award-winner Mookie Collier and big bruising fullback Truck Edwards ran over the Big Blacks by a 43-13 score in the regular season and 49-17 in the second playoff game at Mitchell Stadium in 1984, Bluefield under coaching legend John Chmara defeated Point Pleasant 193 in the ninth game of the regular season en route to the 1984 State AAA Championship triumph over Barboursville. The rivalry began in 1983 with the Beavers taking a 27-15 victory over the Big Blacks. Bluefield leads the Point Pleasant rivalry with an overall 5-1 record
Tim Kish, Beaver Football Historian
